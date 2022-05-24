Today Marks Grim Anniversary In Disappearance Of Okemos Woman

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





It was 32 years ago that Paige Renkoski vanished from the side of I-96 near the Fowlerville exit, never to have been seen since. That was May 24th, 1990.



Renkoski was returning home after driving her mother to Metro Airport. She stopped for a beer, then visited a friend in Canton Township. Police found her car, purse, shoes and the beer can inside her car. Her vehicle still running at 3pm in the afternoon. Witnesses told police they saw her talking to a man in a maroon van.



Authorities have used cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar and other methods, but her remains have never been found.



Anyone with information is asked to email the online tip line at coldcasetips@livgov.com, or call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 517-546-TIPS.