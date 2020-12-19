Padnos Receives Air Permit With Changes

December 19, 2020

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), has approved a modified air permit for a controversial industrial shredder project in Howell.



Padnos Iron & Metal, located at 645 Lucy Road in the City of Howell, is proposing a new metal processing facility that includes an outdoor scrap metal shredder and systems to separate waste materials from recyclables. They are currently in litigation with the City over the denial of 3 variance requests from the Board of Zoning Appeals. A Permit to Install (PTI), required for the shredder, was awarded this past week by the EGLE Air Quality Division with changes.



The changes include adding an allowed lead emissions limit; requiring more frequent testing for volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, particulate matter less than or equal to both 10 and 2.5 microns in diameter; requiring emissions testing for lead and hexavalent chromium; and requiring more frequent checks on opacity.



EGLE held a public information session and public hearing in November, receiving 18 written comments on the permit but zero verbal.



EGLE’s response to comments can be found at https://www.deq.state.mi.us/aps/downloads/permits/PubNotice/NSR_PTIs_Open_for_Comment.pdf



A copy of their press release to interested parties can be found below.