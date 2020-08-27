Lawsuit Filed After Variance Requests Denied For Industrial Shredder

August 27, 2020

Litigation is proceeding following the denial of several requests related to a controversial industrial shredder proposed in the City of Howell.



Padnos Iron and Metal, located on Lucy Road, is suing the City. It had sought three variances for their site which already had site plan approval and a special land use permit. Two of the variances requested to keep storage areas and driveways gravel as opposed to needing to be paved, while the third was for the allowance of an industrial shredder to be kept outdoors, and not in an enclosed building. In February, the City’s Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) unanimously denied all three variance requests. The BZA could only approve or deny the requests as it does not have any authoritative power to reverse the Planning Commission’s earlier decision to grant site plan approval and a special use permit.



City Manager Paul DeBuff provided an update on the matter at Monday night’s virtual Council meeting. DeBuff commented the Planning Commission previously approved the site plan and special use request for the project but the variance were not approved by the BZA. He recapped that the BZA denied requests to have car processing on site, not be in an entirely closed building and not have the entire area of operations paved. DeBuff said Padnos has filed a lawsuit based on the BZA denial and is currently legally operating on a portion of the site that was previously a junkyard but not in the area that was denied by the BZA. He said attorneys are currently in conversations as to next steps.



The project has been controversial with residents and a community organization voicing concerns about air and noise pollution that could be created, as well as the potential for groundwater contamination. Numerous residents crowded meetings late last year and in January and February, with most speaking in opposition.