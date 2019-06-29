“Paddle to the Symphony” Returns To Kent Lake July 13th

June 29, 2019

An upcoming event celebrates outdoor recreation with a cultural musical experience.



For over 20 years, Kensington Metropark in Milford has hosted “Paddle to the Symphony”. Once again, the event returns to the park and to Kent Lake for an evening of music and paddling. The Michigan Philharmonic will perform a free concert at 7:30pm on Saturday, July 13th at Maple Beach. Adding to the experience, Paddle to the Symphony goers will meet on the other side of the lake at the shoreline of North Martindale Beach and “paddle to the symphony” beginning at 6pm. Several non-profits and community connections make the event happen each year. It was started by the Michigan Council of Hostelling International (HI-USA) and grew to be a celebration of Southeast Michigan outdoor enthusiasts, including the School for Outdoor Leadership, Adventure, and Recreation (SOLAR). The event is now run as a SOLAR Outdoors activity. Both non-profits have had a long history of collaborating with this event. HI and SOLAR, along with Heavner Canoe, and several online groups join forces for the evening on the water, while enjoying the sounds of the Michigan Philharmonic.



This year’s theme is “Michigan Phil goes to the Movies” with a variety of songs from the movies throughout the decades. Joining them on stage for a few numbers will be vocalist Taylor Haring. The concert is a popular event held at Maple Beach so paddlers will avoid parking and traffic by starting from and returning to North Martindale Beach – across Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark. Those attending the paddle event need to register in advance. While the concert is free, there is a fee to participate in the paddle event, which runs from 6 to 10pm. The deadline to sign-up is July 12th. Details and registration are available through the provided link. (JM)