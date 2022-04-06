Packard Plant To Be Demolished At Owners Expense

April 6, 2022

A decades-old Motor City eyesore may be coming down sooner rather than later.



A Wayne County Circuit Court Judge has ordered the owner, Peruvian business man, Fernando Palazuelo, to demolish the entire facility immediately. As part of the order, the judge ruled the tear-down must be at his expense, which is estimated to cost about $10 million.



The city won a default judgement last week, when Palazuelo missed is March 24th trial. The building is so decrepit, the Detroit Fire Department will not go inside to extinguish a fire.