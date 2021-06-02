PAC Focused On Campaign Finance Reform Endorses Slotkin

June 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has racked up a major national endorsement ahead of the 2022 campaign.



8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin was endorsed for re-election today by the political advocacy nonprofit End Citizens United and Let America Vote (ECU / LAV) which has been calling for an overhaul of the nation’s campaign finance system. Slotkin, who is seeking a third term, was endorsed as part of the group’s first round of House of Representative's endorsements for the 2022 election cycle.



ECU / LAV President Tiffany Muller said that Slotkin has “demonstrated incredible leadership in the fight to root out corruption in Washington and bring back decency and integrity to politics,” noting the Democrat’s rejection of corporate PAC money in her previous campaigns. ECU / LAV raised and spent $65.5 million in the 2020 election cycle including more than $139,000 in support of Slotkin’s reelection. The group says it has 17,500 members in Michigan’s 8th District among more than four million nationwide. Its $12.5 million independent expenditure made it the 4th largest issue group spending on the Democratic side.



Muller also said their endorsement was based on Slotkin’s strong support for the For the People Act, which seeks to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering, and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders. “As a third-generation Michigander, Representative Slotkin understands what it takes to strengthen Michigan’s middle class and has fought tirelessly to protect access to healthcare, lower the cost of prescription drug prices, and build up Michigan’s small businesses,” said Muller. “We’re proud to support Representative Slotkin and will have her back every step of the way in her reelection campaign.”



The For The People Act was passed by the U.S. House with a narrow majority in March and awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. While Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote, Republicans are expected to use the filibuster to prevent it from passing.