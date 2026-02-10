Oxford Center CEO & Employees To Stand Trial In Boy's Death After Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Four have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the death of a young boy after a hyperbaric chamber explosion.



On Tuesday, the owner and three employees at the Oxford Center were bound over to stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court on felony charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper.



Owner 58-year-old Tamela Peterson of Brighton, Safety Manager 64-year-old Jeffrey Mosteller, of Clinton Township, and 65-year-old Gary Marken of Spring Arbor - the primary management assistant at the facility – were all bound over on one count of 2nd Degree Murder, a potential life offense, or alternatively, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony.



60-year-old Aleta Moffitt of Rochester Hills, the operator of the hyperbaric chamber, was bound over on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Medical Records – Intentionally Placing False Information on Chart, a four-year felony.



The announcement was made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



The Oxford Center, located in Troy, provided therapy for children with various health conditions, including autism, ADHD, and autoimmune diseases, through Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. On January 31st, 2025 while Cooper was undergoing treatment, the hyperbaric chamber caught fire from the inside and exploded. Both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Sechrist, the manufacturer of the hyperbaric chamber, publish strict safety protocols that must be followed before treatment. However, it is alleged that these standards were deliberately discarded at the time of Cooper’s death.



The Oxford Center operated another location in Green Oak Township, which is also closed.



Nessel said “When professionals entrusted with the care of our children abandon the standards meant to keep them safe, they must be held accountable. I am relieved that this case will proceed to trial, where we will continue to pursue justice for Thomas and his family.”



A pre-trial date is pending.