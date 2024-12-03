Oxford Center Offers Sensory-Friendly Family Santa Photos

December 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's Oxford Center is hosting its annual sensory-friendly Santa event this week for families with special needs children.



"We developed this so that parents with special needs kiddos, they can bring those kiddos, or even adults, to see Santa in a reserved time slot that is quiet. And we have help there, so they can sit down with Santa and we can get a good Christmas photo for them, which will be sent to them via email completely free," says spokesperson Andrew Kistner.



The Oxford Center will also provide families with board certified behavioral analysts, behavior technicians and other staff, so they can take their time with Santa.



"It can be very challenging with a special needs child. You can't just go to the mall and have massive crowds, and to have not only a successful family photo, but sometimes the trauma you put that kiddo through with those new environments. Those loud environments can be really tasking on the family itself," Kistner added.



Fifteen minute time slots with Santa are still available from 9am-5pm Wednesday and 1pm-7pm Thursday at the Oxford Center in Brighton. Click the link below for more information.