Oxford Center Unveils New Autism Spectrum Disorder Research

January 8, 2024

A local center recently unveiled what it says are significant findings in research related to Autism Spectrum Disorder.



The Oxford Center has an innovative state-of-the-art facility off Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township. The Center first opened in South Lyon in 2008 before moving to its current location.



The Oxford Center recently announced what it described as a “major breakthrough in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) research”. Its latest publication is “The Effects of Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment on Verbal Scores in Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Retrospective Trial”. The research was led by a team of Medical Doctors, Biostatisticians, and Researchers and is said to offer offers new insights into the treatment of ASD.



The study utilized “a robust two-group quasi-experimental design, meticulously analyzing the effects of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) on children with ASD as compared to a control group receiving standard ASD therapies such as ABA, Speech, and Occupational Therapy”.



Key findings include a statistically significant improvement in verbal scores among the children who received HBOT in addition to standard ASD therapies, with an average improvement of 48.95% in the four areas in the field of speech-language pathology. Officials say the result when compared to the control group not only highlights the potential of HBOT as a viable intervention for ASD but also paves the way for future research in this area.



The research team’s thorough approach, encompassing detailed data analysis and a commitment to scientific rigor, is said to underscore The Oxford Center’s dedication to transforming healthcare outcomes. A release states “We believe these findings represent a significant step forward in enhancing communication abilities and quality of life for children with ASD”.



The publication can be found on The Cureus Journal of Medical Science website.



More information is available in the provided link.



