Owosso's North Pole Express Kicking Off 20th Year

November 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The steam engine Pere Marquette 1225 is celebrating its 20th year as the North Pole Express.



Pere Marquette 1225 served as the model for the train in the movie Polar Express, which was released 20 years ago, and inspired the Steam Railroading Institute to begin its annual North Pole Express.



The ride goes from Owosso to the Village of Ashley for their “Country Christmas.” There are many activities going on in Ashley, including live entertainment, photos with Santa and shopping.



During the ride, passengers are served hot chocolate along with other goodies depending on the ticket that is purchased.



Executive Director of the Steam Railroading Institute Dean Pyers said tickets sold out within 45 minutes of their release on July 25.



The entire trip is around 4.5 hours, including the 2-hour stop in Ashley.



People who missed out on purchasing tickets still have the opportunity to see the train and experience the festivities in Ashley. Pyers said admission buttons can be purchased for Country Christmas, and photos can be taken with the train before it departs.



The Steam Railroading Institute has several other events throughout the year that give the public a chance to get close to historic steam engines.



Pyers said while the museum is usually open during the summer, they will be closed during the summer of 2025 due to road construction outside the building.



To keep up to date on events at the Steam Railroading Institute, visit https://michigansteamtrain.com/visit/. More information about Village of Ashley’s Country Christmas, including buying admission buttons, can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Steam Railroading Institute)