Owosso Scores Part of $1.8 Million From MDARD for Railway Preservation

April 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Owosso is one of the communities receiving a Rural Development Fund Grant to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural areas.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Thursday that $1.8 million was being distributed through 21 grants.



Owosso was awarded $100,000 to move the existing track switch and extend a current dead-end sliding across Washington Street parallel to the Great Lakes Central Railroad’s mainline, increasing passenger capacity.



Gwinn, Ishpeming, Marquette, Negaunee, Caro, Buckley, Petoskey, Ubly, Edmore, Cassopolis, Cedarville, Menominee and Ludington were also awarded grants for various projects.



Rural Development Fund Grants were established in 2012 and supports sustainability in industries including forestry, mining, food and agriculture, tourism and oil and gas production. They also support rural capacity building, workforce training, business development and infrastructure in rural communities.



"Eligible entities include those within counties with a population no greater than 70,000 residents or micropolitan statistical areas,” the announcement said. Priority is given to Marquette County projects, according to statute.



More information about the program and a full list of eligible counties can be found at the link below.