Owosso Man Killed in Ingham Co. Crash Thursday Morning

October 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash.



The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Oct. 9. Deputies were called to Grand River between Gramer Road and Wallace Road in Leroy Township.



According to the preliminary investigation, an SUV driven by a 48-year-old Owosso man was going east on Grand River when his vehicle crossed the center line. It then struck a semi-truck going west. The semi was driven by a 66-year-old Fowlerville man, the press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.



Authorities say the Owosso man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died on the scene.



The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured.



Grand River was shut down while the cleanup was completed, reopening Thursday afternoon.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444 ext. 1957.