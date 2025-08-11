Busy Intersection Closure In Owosso Postponed

August 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A planned intersection closure in Owosso has been postponed.



The M-71 (Corunna Avenue)/Washington Street intersection has been delayed due to the scope of work remaining in other areas of the project.



The closure will now start August 18th. The closure is expected to be in place through early October.



Northbound Washington Street traffic will be detoured via westbound Stewart Street, northbound M-52 (Shiawassee Street) and eastbound M-21 (Main Street).



Westbound M-71 (Corunna Avenue) traffic will be detoured via northbound Gould Street to westbound M-21 (Main Street).



The detour is necessary as part of the $7.6 (m) million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on M-71 (Washington Street) from Corunna Avenue to M-21 in Owosso.



Work includes milling, asphalt work and roadway rebuilding, including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signal modernization, and pavement markings. The M-71 Bridge over the Shiawassee River will also be rehabilitated.



Photo: Google Street View