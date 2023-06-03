Drainage Work On Owosso & Lovejoy Roads In Cohoctah Township

June 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Drainage work will impact traffic on two roads in Cohoctah Township this coming week.



On Monday, work is scheduled on Lovejoy Road between Byron and Durand Roads from 8:30am to 3pm. The road will be closed to thru-traffic, with only local traffic permitted.



On Tuesday at 8:30am, the Livingston County Road Commission advises that drainage work will be taking place on Owosso Road, between Lovejoy and Hayner Roads.



Owosso Road will also be closed to thru-traffic. That project is scheduled to wrap up around 3pm next Thursday.