Owosso City Council Candidate Forum Friday

October 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A candidate forum this Friday aims to educate voters in the Owosso area ahead of the November General Election.



The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Argus-Press will host an Owosso City Council Candidate Forum - giving residents an opportunity to hear directly from the twelve candidates seeking four seats on the Owosso City Council.



The free public event will be held at the Owosso Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 5:30pm, with the candidate forum running from 6 to 7:30pm.



A public meet-and-greet with candidates will follow from 7:30 to 8:30pm.



Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jordan Hankwitz commented “This is about giving the community an opportunity to learn more about the individuals seeking to represent them. We want to create a welcoming setting where residents can hear candidates discuss their experience, priorities and vision for Owosso. The goal is not to create a debate. It is to help people become more familiar with the candidates before they cast their votes.”



The forum will use a structured format intended to provide participating candidates with an equal opportunity to be heard.



Candidates will receive the same questions and equal response time, with no rebuttals or candidate-to-candidate questioning.



The discussion will focus on candidates’ own backgrounds, priorities and perspectives on the future of the city.



Hankwitz and Argus-Press Editor Samantha Yeager will moderate the forum.



Twelve candidates are listed on the November ballot for four at-large City Council seats: Nicholas Albertson, Mike Cline, Curtis L. Dowds, Jane Ferraro, Joseph Hammontree, Sean Harrington, Gil Humphreys, Susan Kofta, Richard E. Maurer, Lee Mills, Christopher D. Owens and Galen R. Ponder.



Following the forum, attendees will have an additional hour to mingle with candidates individually, ask questions and learn more about the people seeking to represent on the Council.



The Chamber and The Argus-Press developed the event as a community information opportunity rather than a traditional political debate.



Officials said the forum “reflects the Chamber’s broader role in connecting community leaders and residents and supporting informed engagement on issues affecting the Shiawassee region”.



The forum is free and open to the public.



The Owosso Performing Arts Center is located at 765 E. North Street. Attendees should park in the west parking lot and enter through Door 20.