Owners of Hamburg Pub: "Time Has Come to Pass the Torch"

November 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The owners of the Hamburg Pub have announced they will soon "pass the torch" to a new family of owners. They posted the following message on Facebook:



"To our Pub family.. it’s time for a new chapter!



"After many years of serving up cold drinks, great food, laughs, and making memories, the time has come for us to pass the torch!



"First and foremost, we want to say THANK YOU to the Hamburg community for being such a huge part of our family all these years.



"We’ve shared a lot of laughs, stories, friendships, and memories within these walls, and we will forever be grateful for every bit of it.



"Now, let’s give a BIG Hamburg welcome to our friends Anthony and Sean Jonna as they take over! We’re excited to welcome them into the Pub family and can’t wait for you all to show them the same love and support you’ve always shown us.



"And don’t get too excited about getting rid of us just yet! We’ll still be around for a little while during the transition, helping Anthony and Sean get settled in and making sure the handoff goes smoothly.



"Thank you, Hamburg, for the memories, the friendships, and all the years of support. You will always be a part of our story.



"Mike, Brandon & Brandy"



Photos courtesy of Facebook and Google.