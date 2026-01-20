Owner of The Oxford Center Charged with Health Care Fraud

January 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Owner Tami Peterson of Brighton, also the former CEO of The Oxford Center, was arraigned Tuesday on nine counts of health care fraud. Each count is a felony punishable by 4-years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000.



The 59-year-old owned facilities in Brighton and Troy. The Oxford Center in Troy is where a young boy died almost a year ago after a fire erupted inside a hyperbaric chamber. In connection with the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper, Peterson is also facing more legal trouble, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges.



Both locations in Brighton and Troy treated many children diagnosed with autism, as well as patients with addiction or mental health issues. The Attorney General’s investigation into these facilities started in September 2022 due to complaints.



Nessel says health care fraud undermines the trust between patients and providers. She says her office will continue to hold those accountable who take advantage of their practice for their own benefit.



Peterson is due back in court Jan. 27 for a Probable Cause Conference. Preliminary exam is scheduled in February.