Owner of Shaq's Big Chicken in Hartland Plans to Open by End of July

July 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Hartland. Well, at least his Big Chicken restaurant is.



"It's a very growing area. It's actually not far from where I live. I live in Grand Blanc. I believe it was a good location close to the freeway," says franchisee Hafaid Gobah.



"We're trying to have something there to help the community have more options."



Shaq's Big Chicken already has locations in 18 states. Hartland will be just the second in Michigan.



"It's great chicken. It's a great concept. I think people will like it," says Gobah. "We have the first location (Clio), people are excited about it. People like the food. We never have complaints."



Gobah is planning a grand opening by the end of July, saying he can't promise Shaq will be there, but insists the NBA Hall of Famer does visit every location at some point in time.



"We want everyone in the area to know we are coming," he says. "We are giving gift cards to the first 34 people who come through the door. It's worth $10. They can use it once a week for the whole year."



The restaurant is located on the south side of M-59, east of US 23, connected to Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming.