"Owl Nights" At Howell Nature Center This Friday & Saturday

January 24, 2019

Those wondering who they share their backyard with have a chance to gain some understating during a weekend event.



The Howell Nature Center will host “Owl Nights” this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9pm. January and February mark the peak of owl mating season and attendees can join Howell Nature Center naturalists to meet ambassador owls up-close-and-personal during a live wildlife presentation. The group will then head out on an adventure to call for great-horned and screech owls along snowy trials in the woods. The program finishes with hot chocolate and cookies for all participants.



Pre-registration is required for the event. Children under age 5 are not be permitted as the success of the program depends on silence by all participants during the outdoor portion. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a paid adult. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for those ages 5-17 but reduced prices are offered to Howell Nature Center members. Details can be found through the link. (JM)