Two Men Behind Bars After OWI Crash In Lyon Township

August 8, 2022

Tom Tolen / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was tased by police after they say he resisted arrest following an accident early Sunday in Lyon Township.



Michigan State Police report that a Metro-North Trooper responded to an operating while intoxicated crash around 3:35am on westbound I-96 near the Milford Road exit.



When she arrived, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was already on the scene and had contacted the two occupants of the single vehicle. Police said both men were intoxicated, in possession of pistols, and had valid CPLs.



Police say the passenger ignored commands from a sheriff’s deputy, who tased him. Even with the taser use, he had to be physically subdued by a trooper. Police say the man was not injured. It was determined the driver was impaired and he was arrested without incident.



The men were lodged in the Oakland County Jail, pending arraignment on charges following review by prosecutors.