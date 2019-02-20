New Businesses, Restaurants Coming To Owen Shoppes In Fenton

February 20, 2019

New businesses and restaurants are expected to be opening in a mostly vacant plaza in Fenton.



The Owen Shoppes re-development project is located on Owen Road at Silver Parkway, where the former Big Boy and Pizza Hut were located. Those were demolished to make way for the new project. However so far only two businesses have opened up in the plaza – Starbucks and Verizon. Doraid Markus is the owner of Owen Shoppes through Owen Partners, LLC. He told the Tri County Times that the project closed about 60 days ago and interior construction is currently continuing to accommodate additional tenants. Marcus said the entire building should be filled and occupied within the next 60 to 90 days.



Two secured tenants include Sports Clips, a haircut shop for men, and Jersey Mikes Subs. Others will include an urgent care facility, a nail salon, a Thai food restaurant and two undisclosed national tenants. Photo: Google Street View.(JM)