Road Work In Fenton & Argentine Townships

October 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genesee County Road Commission is advising of projects in Fenton and Argentine Townships Tuesday, October 22nd.



In Fenton Township, crews will be working on the shoulder of Owen Road between Jennings Road and Whitaker Road from 7am to 11am. There will be flaggers controlling traffic. Drivers may experience short delays.



In Argentine Township, ditching operations are planned on Bird Road. The Road Commission will be ditching on Bird Road between Silver Lake Road and Rolston Road from 7am to 3:30pm. The road will be closed to thru-traffic.