Overturned Truck Closes Bishop Lake Road

September 24, 2019

A Hamburg Township roadway was closed for several hours Monday after a truck overturned.



At about 11:30 Monday morning, the truck, which was hauling dirt, rolled over on Bishop Lake Road east of Chilson Road, forcing authorities to close the roadway while they uprighted the vehicle and cleared it out of the way. The roadway reopened shortly before 3pm. The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital with what were described as “non-life threatening injuries.”



Assisting at the scene of the accident were the Hamburg Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. (JK)



Picture - Hamburg Township Fire Department