Overturned Semi Shuts Down US-23 For Hours

November 18, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An overturned semi shut down US-23 for hours and snarled traffic Thursday night.



The incident happened around 8:30pm on northbound US-23 near Fausett Road in Tyrone Township.



Michigan State Police report a semi-truck hauling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch lost control and overturned.



Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded. The investigation determined the semi was traveling too fast for road conditions, causing it to overturn.



Northbound US-23 was closed for over three hours.



State Police say there were no injuries to the driver or any motorists.