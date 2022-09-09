Overturned Semi Shuts Down D-19 Entrance Ramp To I-96

September 9, 2022

An overturned semi blocked a busy freeway entrance ramp for roughly four hours yesterday.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10:30am to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from D-19 in Marion Township.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was turning left from D-19/Pinckney Road to enter I-96 east. The Office says the driver took the turn too fast, causing the trailer to overturn, which also took the 2006 Volvo semi-tractor with it.



The driver was wearing his safety belt and was not injured in the crash.



The entrance ramp was closed for approximately four hours while the semi-tractor trailer was up-righted and removed.



Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, the Howell Area Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation.