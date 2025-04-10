Crash & Overturned Semi On Eastbound I-96 During Evening Commute

April 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An overturned semi and crash caused some traffic delays during Thursday’s evening commute in the Genoa Township/Brighton area.



It happened around 6:30pm on eastbound I-96 at Dorr Road - after the Latson Road exit 140, per MDOT.



Michigan State Police said the incident involved a multi-car crash with some injuries. Further details were not released.



The freeway was initially closed. Later, only the right lane of the freeway was blocked while crews responded and worked to clear the scene and upright the semi, causing traffic back-ups.



Eastbound I-96 re-opened at around 7:15pm.



Photos: WHMI's Amanda Forrester