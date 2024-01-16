Overnight Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for Livingston County

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A wind chill advisory takes effect in Livingston County on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.



The National Weather Service predicts wind chill values as low as -15 to -20 degrees during the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning.



The advisory will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17th.



Wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling and to wear appropriate clothing.



