Overdose Awareness Event Set For Brighton Mill Pond

August 28, 2019

Helping the community learn how to save someone from an overdose will be the focus of an event this weekend in Brighton.



International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st and in Livingston County an event will be held Saturday at the Brighton Mill Pond. The Amber Reineck House will host “Time to Remember, Time to Act” from noon to 4pm with Naloxone training, live music, proper medicine disposal with the Big Red Barrel, along with stories of hope and recovery.



Courtney Atsalakis lost her sister, Amber Reineck, to an overdose on Christmas Eve a few years ago. Now, Courtney is working to prevent overdoses and promote recovery in Livingston County and says International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to reflect on practical ways to do that.



All of the events aim to educate the community about how overdose affects everyone and how everyone can make a difference. Additional information can be found through the link below. (JK)