Overdose Awareness Day Event In Downtown Howell

August 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together and remember those lost to addiction by overdose.



An Overdose Awareness Day event will take place Thursday, August 31st from 6-9pm on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell.



The event is being hosted by the Amber Reineck House - a local non-profit that provides support and transitional housing for individuals struggling with substance abuse. It works to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder by building a recovery-friendly community, providing education, and increasing acceptance and support.



International Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for individuals to come together and remember those lost to addiction by overdose. Organizers say events such as this aim to educate about the impact overdose has on a community as a whole, and also learn how individuals can make a difference.



This year’s event will consist of live music by the band Sanctuary, substance use disorder resources from community partners, free Narcan kits along with training, and touching testimonies. The Big Red Barrel will also be on-site for the safe disposal of unused medication.



The event is free and open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to share names and photos of those lost to overdose at a Memory Table, access information on local resources for those struggling with addiction, and help raise overall awareness about substance use disorder.



For information on the event, or interest in hosting a vendor table with substance use disorder resources, contact Amber Reineck House Secretary, Jessica Bergum, at jessicab@amberreineckhouse.org.



