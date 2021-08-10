Overdose Awareness Day Event To Help End Stigma

August 10, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Overdose Awareness Day comes later this month, but a local collaborative body is sharing ideas to help fight substance use today.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of Livingston County agencies who work together to create a continuum of services and supports for people experiencing addiction and recovery.



They are preparing for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who died, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. The campaign is designed to raise awareness and stimulate action and discussion about evidence-based prevention and drug policy.



A special event is planned at the Mill Pond in Brighton for the evening of Overdose Awareness Day, hosted by the Amber Reineck House, from 6 to 9pm. The Livingston County Community Alliance is also inviting residents to get involved with prevention activities they host. Big Red Barrels will also be available for discarding unwanted medications, and the Workgroup has a flyer available for sharing with physicians that encourage best practices with prescription drugs.



A link to download that flyer, along with other resources specific to Livingston County with regards to opioids, marijuana, e-cigarettes, underage alcohol can be found below.