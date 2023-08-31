Overdose Awareness Day Event In Downtown Howell Tonight

August 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event tonight will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together and remember those lost to addiction by overdose.



An Overdose Awareness Day event will take place from 6-9pm on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell.



The event is being hosted by the Amber Reineck House - a local non-profit that provides support and transitional housing for individuals struggling with substance abuse. The event aims to educate about the impact overdose has on a community as a whole, as well as how individuals can make a difference.



Tonight’s event will consist of live music, substance use disorder resources from community partners, free Narcan kits along with training, and touching testimonies.



Guests will have an opportunity to share names and photos of those lost to overdose at a Memory Table, access information on local resources for those struggling with addiction, and help raise overall awareness about substance use disorder.



The Big Red Barrel will also be on-site for the safe disposal of unused medication.



The event is free and open to the public.



More information is available in the attached flyer and release.