Over Half of Registered Voters in Livingston Co. Already Cast a Ballot

November 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County voters made good use out of the state's mail ballot and in-person voting procedures. Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI News more than half of registered voters locally, already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.



"Our total number of people who voted at early voting sites was 40,135 voters, and as of this (MON) morning, we already have 48,836 absentee ballots reaturned," she said.



"We have total number of ballots cast in Livingston County of 88,971, or 53 percent of our total registered voters, have already cast their ballots for tomorrow's general election."



Clerk Hundley says Livingston County typically boasts a 78 to 81-percent turnout for presidential elections.



"So we have a large number of voters in Livingston County who will cast their ballots tomorrow, so I do expect our precincts to be busy."



Polls are open from 7am until 8pm Tuesday.



Click below for Livingston County polling locations and other Election Day information.