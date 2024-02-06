Outdoor Sales at Bars & Restaurants Continues in Lyon Township

February 6, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Lyon Township Board of Trustees has renewed a temporary resolution allowing outdoor sales at bars and restaurants- a package of rules that were originally put into place during COVID.



The Board adopted a temporary resolution in 2020 allowing temporary “outdoor sales events” to aid local businesses. The ordinance allowed bars and restaurants to expand seating within outdoor areas and encouraged sales amid the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic. The temporary resolution has been renewed every year since.



Approval comes ahead of a permanent resolution Trustees will review in the coming months. The Lyon Township Downtown Development Authority intends to present a permanent ordinance outlining guidelines for outdoor dining in commercial districts of Lyon Township by this coming spring. The initiative was prompted by the success of businesses utilizing the temporary approval issued during COVID.



Before the COVID pandemic, outdoor dining was only allowed in the New Hudson District of Lyon Township. The newly crafted ordinance would allow for outdoor dining Township-wide, including commercial areas.



More information on the Board of Trustees meeting agenda and the temporary resolution can be accessed at the provided link.