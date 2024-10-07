Outdoor Obstacle Course, Fitness Center Opens in Cohoctah

October 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new extreme obstacle course is open in Cohoctah Township. Doug King, a retired Marine and member of Brighton Area Fire Authority, helped design the Apex Challenge Trek at North Point Farms for fitness enthusiasts, fellow veterans, first responders, or everyday people.



"It's based on a 5k trail run. There are currently 12 obstacles that have been interspersed throughout that five kilometers, or 3.1 miles," he says.



"The terrain is varied. There is hills. There is sand. Rocky areas. Fields. Wooded trails. We run along the Shiawassee River."



But he says the course is open to anyone, such as individuals or corporate team building.



"If you want to get a walk. You want to run it. You want to compete. You can skip an obstacle. You can do an obstacle twice," says King.



"We've set it up like ski slopes, where there's a green, blue and black diamond approach. There's easy, medium and hard approaches to all of the obstacles. So you could run the course one way one week, and the next week, you could challenge yourself differently."



For now, King says it is 18-years or older and by appointment only.



"You don't have to be crazy fit to do this. If you just want to get out. It's a 5k course, so being three miles, it's about an hour walk."



Apex is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting Monday, October 28, National First Responders Day.



More information is available at the link below.