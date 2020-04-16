Online Art Show Celebrates 50 Years Of Earth Day

April 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A virtual art show aiming to bring people together will celebrate a big Earth Day anniversary.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber Environmental Council and Crossroads Group Sierra Club are hosting Our Changing Climate, this Friday, from 1 to 3pm. Event Organizer Tiffany Stewart said they have been planning since last fall for this event that will bring the community together to show concerns about the climate crisis and inspire people to act, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Now, because of the outbreak, however, she says they are excited to move to a virtual gallery. Stewart says they have 3 special guests who will be presenting live via Zoom, spanning a wide range of artistic stylings.



Joselyn Ho is a nature and wildlife photographer who will share a lesson on what makes a good photograph, including tips on composition and framing. Impressionist realist painter Jim Williams will teach how to build and paint a castle. Then illustrator and tattoo artist Dawn Smith will give an iPad tutorial on drawing roses.



Following these presentations, the second piece of the program will begin where viewers can navigate themselves through a virtual show, with 72 pieces of art on display. Stewart says there will be lots of online options where people can come in, choose and click on what they’d like to spend time with, and see making-of videos or messages from the artists themselves. The show can be seen on Huron Valley Art’s website. Advanced registration is required for the live portion, which will also be recorded and available for viewing afterwards.