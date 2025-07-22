OUCH Urgent Care Offers Free Sports Physicals for Student Athletes

July 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's that time of year again for student athletes -- getting their annual sports physical. OUCH Urgent Care is offering free physicals beginning Saturday, June 26 through August 11.



"It would be helpful if they could sign-in previously online at ouchurgentcare.com, to kind of save your spot in line, but also give us a heads up on what we've got coming in. If they can the sports physical form from MHSAA and have that filled out, that would also help. But we do have them in-office if they need them," says Crystal Sidel, office manager of OUCH Urgent Care in Howell.



An MHSAA pre-participation sports physical is required for all students who participate in sports.



"I know they have a lot of warnings for concussions, I think that's one of the big concerns they have," said Sidel. "We do the normal examination with the lungs and everything, get their blood pressure and make sure they are healthy. We do an eye exam as well. So, just be ready. It's a really quick process."



Each student who receives a free sports physical during the OUCH Urgent Care event is automatically entered for a free Apple I-Pad.



OUCH Urgent Care is open seven days a week from 8am-8pm at 4185 E. Grand River in Howell.



The MHSAA physical exam and medical history form is linked below.