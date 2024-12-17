Ottawa Co. Poultry Facility Quarantined After Birds Test Positive for Avian Flu

December 17, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The highly contagious avian flu has been found in poultry in Ottawa County.



“Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial poultry facility from Ottawa County,” a press release from MDARD said.



This is the first time the virus was found in a Michigan poultry flock since May of this year, which was the largest outbreak, and the second case of the disease in the county since it was originally found in Michigan in 2022.



Officials said biosecurity measures are being taken to ensure the health of both animals and the public.



“Slowing the spread of HPAI to protect human health is a top priority at MDARD,” MDARD Director Tim Boring said. “Implementing on-farm biosecurity and expanding out HPAI surveillance efforts are key strategies to prevent opportunities for the virus to infect domestic animal species and potentially spread and become a more concerning human threat.”



Avian flu is easily spread from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with animals that are infected, by equipment and on caretakers’ clothing and shoes. The facility is under quarantine.



“Since this disease is capable of affecting animals and the people who care for them, it is important for farm workers to continue using personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said. “Preventing spread from animals to humans is vital if we want to limit the impact of this virus.”



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the public health risk is low. Infected birds and bird products are not allowed to enter the commercial food chain. People should always properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.



“As the weather remains cold and HPIA continues to circulate in wild bird populations, conditions are ideal for the virus to thrive and spread, State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said. “It is critical to prevent the introduction of disease by taking measures such as keeping domestic animals away from wild birds and cleaning and disinfecting equipment between uses.”



MDARD recommends taking the following steps to ensure the health of domestic birds:



Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring the outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.



