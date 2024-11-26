Otsego Co. Man Arraigned; DNR Seeks Additional Deer Poaching Charges

November 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The MDNR said an Otsego County man is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly poaching deer.



59-year-old Cecil Edward Day, of Johannesburg, was arrested at his home on Nov. 18 after the MDNR said they received an anonymous tip with proof of Day "exiting a vehicle with a rifle and shooting at a deer on private property.”



Conservation officers allegedly found two additional deer that were allegedly shot and left in the same area, including a “large, nine-point trophy buck” following further interviews.



Day was arraigned on Nov. 19 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm with a blood alcohol content over .08% and no hunter’s orange, according to a press release from the MDNR.



Day was previously convicted from the DNR between 2018 and 2020, authorities said. These convictions included possession of a firearm by a felon, taking deer from a motor vehicle, trespassing, no hunter’s orange and possession of an untagged deer.



Authorities said Day is currently in the Otsego County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.



The MDNR said they are seeking additional charges for poaching deer.



“The MDNR encourages all hunters to follow season regulations, be respectful of other hunters and natural resources and put safety first at all times,” the press release said.



Michigan’s firearm deer season closes on Nov. 30.



More information about deer hunting can be found at michigan.gov/deer.



(photo credit: MDNR)