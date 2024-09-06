Ortonville Dairy Voluntarily Recalls Milk, Ice Cream Due to Pasteurization Issues

September 6, 2024

Amanda Forrester news@whmi.com



An Ortonville dairy is voluntarily recalling certain lots of ice cream and milk due to “issues related to pasteurization,” a press release from the company said.



Cook’s Farm Dairy said the recall is being done out of “an abundance of caution.” There have been no illnesses reported at this time due to the issues.



“During a routine inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found improper air temperatures in an ice cream pasteurizing vat and identified inadequate pasteurization record-keeping and chart-recording while processing,” the press release said.



The recalled products include 1.5 quarts and pints of all flavors of ice cream from Batch 18, which was pasteurized on May 21, Batch 24, pasteurized on July 2, and Batch 30, which was pasteurized on Aug. 13. The batch number can be found near the bar code.



Gallons, half gallons and pints of milk are also included in the recall. Milk with a sell by date of June 10 and pasteurized on May 27, a sell by date of June 17 and pasteurized on June 3 and a sell by date of Sept. 2 and pasteurized on Aug. 19 are all in the voluntary recall.



The products were available at the following locations:

A Bean To Go in Goodrich, MI 48438

Bueches Food World in Ortonville, MI 48462

Sunoco Gas Station in Clarkston, MI 48348

Neiman’s Family Market in Clarkston, MI 48346

Tenuta’s Food Lane in Waterford, MI 48329

Lakeview Food Basket in Clarkston, MI 48348

Heartfelt Impressions Learning Center in Clarkston, MI 48348

Clintonville Market in Waterford, MI 48329

Jim’s Cracker Barrel Grocery and Liquor in Clarkston, MI 48348

Meijer in Oxford, MI 48371



Quinton Cook, a spokesperson for the dairy, said the issues were addressed immediately after they were notified by MDARD.



“‘It’s important to note that we have received no reports of issues or defect complaints related to these products,” Cook said. “Our family has been committed to quality in our dairy products for four generations.”



Customers can contact Quinton Cook with questions at 248-249-3002 or qcook@cooksfarmdairy.com.