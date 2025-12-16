Organization of Woodland Lake Seeks Revisions to Brighton Twp PUD

December 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic



One of the items before the Livingston County Planning Commission Wednesday evening is a planned unit development in Brighton Township called "The Cove at Woodland Lake."



However, current residents like Cheryl Wasilewski, are urging the commission to reject the plan, or at least send it back to the township for revisions.



Wasilewski and other property owners belong to a group called "Organization of Woodland Lake" in an effort to further reduce the number of proposed condo units, citing environmental concerns.



"They are really trying to put in far too many units for this area," she told WHMI News. "It's fundamentally about doing the right thing, prioritizing the longterm natural feature preservation over short-term individual profit."



"We're trying to make sure it's consistent with Brighton Township's master plan and PUD ordinance, and really protecting the natural features overlay district, which includes that property and Woodland Lake."



Wasilewski insists the group is not against development, they just want it done responsibly.



"Woodland Lake is no different from other Michigan lakes and across the Midwest. They're facing similar pressure from all the impervious surfaces around it. So, we're not uniquely impaired, but we should be really focused on trying to makes sure we're being responsible, and any added density is going to accelerate the environmental issues that it faces."



