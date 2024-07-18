Orders On Ore Lake & Little Ore Lake In Hamburg Township Lifted

July 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As of Thursday, July 18th the order prohibiting all water activities on Ore Lake and Little Ore Lake in Hamburg Township has been lifted.



The Livingston County Health Department said recent water samples have shown bacteria levels below the state's safety threshold.



Swimming, boating, and other recreational activities can resume.



The order was issued due to contamination issues due to flooding and a sewer break on Sunday that was repaired.



Meanwhile, flooding continues along the Huron River but the level is slowly receding.



It stood at 7.35-feet today. Flood stage is 7-feet. A link to the river gauge and level information is provided.



Facebook photo: Cathy Davis