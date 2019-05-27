Brighton Ordinance Bans Use, Sale of E-Cigarettes to Minors

At its May 16th meeting, the Brighton City Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning the sale and use of vaping products, including e-cigarettes by and to minors. The sale of vaping products is illegal for minors under the age of 18 under federal law.



Michigan is one of only two states in which the sale of vaping products to minors is not illegal. Legislation recently approved by both the state house and senate would ban minors from using electronic cigarettes. Earlier this month the Michigan House overwhelmingly approved bills that previously cleared the Senate.



The state Department of Health and Human Services says the legislation conflicts with federal regulations. Former Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar bills, saying he supported a teen e-cigarette ban, but had concerns with excluding alternative nicotine products from the definition of tobacco. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been noncommittal on whether she will sign the bills. Spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says she wants a “meaningful solution” to keep vaping products and e-cigarettes out of youth’s hands.



Although federal law supersedes Michigan law, it doesn’t bar the possession of vaping products by those under 18. However, Brighton’s new ordinance bans both the possession of e-cigarettes or vaping products by minors and the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Brighton School officials have said that vaping at the middle and high school level has become a virtual epidemic. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford:



National figures show that 3 million school-age children, including 600,000 middle school students, have tried vaping. And the concern is that it could lead to trying stronger substances, such as regular cigarettes or marijuana. Besides nicotine, e-cigarettes can also contain volatile organic compounds and heavy metals. (TT)