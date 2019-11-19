#OptOutside At Island Lake Recreation Area On Black Friday

Livingston County residents have an opportunity to get outdoors and shed some Thanksgiving Day calories instead of taking part in the typical holiday shopping rush.



The #OptOutside movement was started by outdoor recreation cooperative REI in 2015 to encourage people to spend time outdoors on Black Friday. The Huron Clinton Metroparks and REI are again encouraging Michiganders to #OptOutside this Black Friday and walk, hike or bike off the turkey and pumpkin pie and spend the day in nature. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has also joined the #OptOutside movement by waiving all Recreation Passport entry fees on Black Friday so that individuals and families can enjoy their favorite state park, trails, campgrounds and boating access sites. Locally at the Island Lake Recreation Area, there will be a 5-mile hike on the hikers-only Hickory Ridge trail, with lots of options to drop off for those who prefer a shorter distance. The hike starts at the Kent Lake parking lot at 1pm with the Friends of Island Lake State Recreation Area, REI, and the Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear bright clothing if possible due to hunting season.



Details are available through a link. (JM)