Community Comes Together For Opioid Awareness Forum

May 31, 2019

Residents, service providers, law enforcement and more came together in Fowlerville to discuss the ongoing battle against opioids.



The 4th annual Opiate Awareness Community Forum took place Thursday night at he United Brethren Church, in Fowlerville. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler led the event, opening up with a discussion about what they know about opiate use and how prevalent it has become.



Chief Tyler said that opiates have become the number 1 killer for people ages 50 and younger, and that in 2018, more Americans died from opiate overdoses than in the entirety of the Vietnam War. Opioid deaths in 2018 also totaled more than deaths due to car accidents, gun crimes, AIDS, and HIV combined. Tyler shared signs to look for in family and friends, like a withdrawing from normal social behavior, bloodshot eyes, an unusual need of money, and blue and white wrappers in the garbage. Tyler said that there is good news in that opioid use is actually down, but bad news in that there has been a rise in meth. Still though, through continued education, enforcement, and rehabilitation, the chief says this fight can be won.





Several guest speakers took the stage following the chief, sharing testimonies and information with the roughly 50 in attendance. The Livingston County Community Alliance, Livingston County Catholic Charities, the Big Red Barrel, Celebrate Recovery, Stepping Stones Engagement Center, and Key Development all presented and offered resources. Robin Nims of Webberville opened up for the first time following her son’s death from addiction. She gave an impassioned speech about what the drug does to loved ones and their families before calling on parents to open their eyes and get involved. Several others in recovery shared the stories of their journeys and what has and hasn’t worked for them.



Visit the Livingston County Community Alliance at https://livingstoncountycommunityalliance.org/



Visit Livingston County Catholic Charities at http://www.livingstoncatholiccharities.org/



Visit Celebrate Recovery at https://www.celebraterecovery.com/



Visit Key Development Center, Inc, at https://www.keycenters.org/

