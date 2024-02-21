Community Listening Session Thursday On Opioid Epidemic

February 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community listening session is set Thursday for those impacted by the local and statewide opioid epidemic to share their experiences and weigh in on how $800 (m) million in opioid settlement funds should be used.



Funds from national opioid settlements are being received by state and local governments throughout the country, including Livingston. The dollars are being awarded for alleged harms caused by the companies that marketed, manufactured, distributed, and sold pharmaceutical opioids.



Michigan is slated to receive $800 (m) million over the next 18 years.



The Opioid Advisory Commission wants to hear community voices in conversations around the planning and use of state opioid settlement funds as many have been impacted in some way or another.



A Community Listening Session is set for tomorrow in the student auditorium at 2/42 Community Church, located at 7526 Grand River in Genoa Township. It’s drop-in format. Community providers are encouraged to stop by from 9 to 11am, and then community members from noon to 3pm.



The OAC is interested in hearing from all members of the public who wish to share their experiences or offer input but especially individuals and families who have been directly impacted by Michigan’s opioid epidemic. That includes individuals and families with lived experience, and individuals who are actively using substances.



The OAC is looking to hear from those who have lived experience with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and/or co-occurring disorders; individuals who are actively using substances; those who have lived experience with the criminal-legal system; those who have experienced the loss of a family member(s); and those who have experience receiving or providing prevention, treatment, recovery and/or health and harm reduction services.



Anne King-Hudson is the director of Recovery Advocates in Livingston County. She and 16 other members of the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Workgroup have been working with the OAC to get feedback from the local community on how the settlement funds should be spent.



King-Hudson told WHMI they want to hear from people in the different communities that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic and provide support for those who have been harmed. She noted that Livingston County has the 9th highest fatal overdose rate in the state. The county is also ahead of the national average when it comes to adults who report as “binge drinkers”. King-Hudson estimates the epidemic started around 10 to 12 years ago and said while she can’t verify it, thinks “we’ve lost a generation of young people”.



King-Hudson said she thinks things are somewhat beginning to improve a little but cited CDC statistics that an estimated 110,000 people died of an overdose in 2022. She added part of the problem is fentanyl that’s being put in everything now – even marijuana – and “it’s really scary”.



For the listening session, King-Hudson says they want to know what the needs for programming are - not only to increase access to treatment but also how to support people in recovery and help them put their lives back together. She said they also want to hear from people who are currently in treatment and what would help them maintain it – which involves prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction activities.



King-Hudson added that local recovery and treatment providers are working as one group and want to make sure the community’s voice counts. She stressed they are always working to address and reduce stigma and focus on harm reduction, which can include things like providing free Narcan. King-Hudson commented further that they would like to see programs implemented locally that they currently have to send people to other areas for, more recovery housing, and more prevention services in schools.



Two informational event flyers are attached.



For those who might not be comfortable attending the session in-person, there are other avenues to offer input. A link to the OAC website is provided.



Additionally, a link is provided to the local workgroup website. It includes a comprehensive Substance Use Disorder & Mental Health Resource Guide.



King-Hudson will be a guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint Program this Sunday morning at 8:30am. The program can later be accessed in the podcast section of our website.