Student Safety Focus Of "Operation Safe Stop"

October 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The “Operation Safe Stop” statewide enforcement campaign is underway in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.



To ensure students’ safety when traveling to and from school, law enforcement officers across the WHMI listening area and the state will be ramping up patrols looking for drivers illegally passing school buses.



National School Bus Safety Week runs through this Friday.



Participating police agencies will work with their local school districts during this week to provide education and enforcement for their communities. Enforcement efforts will focus on drivers who ignore the flashing red lights and extended stop-arm of a school bus that is picking up or dropping off students.



According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center in 2024 in Michigan, 54 crashes occurred at school bus stops, where the bus lights and stop-arms were activated. Of the 54 crashes, there were 26 injuries and 1 fatality.



Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Alicia Sledge said “Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus. Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”



A one-day survey, conducted by 3,153 Michigan school bus drivers in May 2025, reported 2,207 times that a motorist passed a school bus illegally. A similar one-day survey, conducted in May 2024 with 2,013 school bus drivers participating, reported 1,362 incidents of passing school buses illegally.



CEO of Dean Transportation Kellie Dean commented “Every time a driver ignores the flashing lights or stop-arm of a school bus, they are putting a student’s life in danger. “Operation Safe Stop’ will help keep students safe and will educate drivers on how to safely share the road with buses.”



Drivers should prepare to stop when they see the overhead flashing yellow lights of a school bus and stop at least 20 feet away from a bus when the overhead lights are flashing red. Drivers who pass stopped school buses may be charged with civil infractions carrying a fine up to $500. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause an injury face a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to one year in jail. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause a death are subject to a felony with a fine up to $7,500 and/or up to 15 years in jail.



Operation Safe Stop is a collaborative effort between Dean Transportation, the OHSP, and the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation.