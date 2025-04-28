Operation Ghost Rider to Combat Distracted Driving

April 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As National Distracted Driving Awareness Month concludes, Michigan officials are reinforcing a vital message: staying focused behind the wheel saves lives. To protect drivers, passengers, bicyclists, and pedestrians alike, law enforcement across the state is stepping up efforts to combat distracted driving.



Law enforcement agencies are taking part in Operation Ghost Rider, a safety-driven initiative aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities caused by distracted driving. The campaign is led by the National Transportation Safety Organization - formerly the Transportation Improvement Association - and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.



“Every time a driver chooses to look at their phone or engage in any distraction, they’re putting lives at risk,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of NTSO.



“In 2023 alone, 40,091 people were killed and an estimated 2.44 million injured in traffic crashes across the U.S. It’s time we all commit to making traffic safety a priority again, and that includes bringing back highly visible enforcement.”



Launched in 2017, Operation Ghost Rider uses unmarked vehicles staffed with law enforcement officers who spot distracted drivers and alert nearby marked units to make traffic stops.



Participating agencies include the Michigan State Police, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Shelby Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Taylor Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Utica Police Department.



"Driver inattention is the leading factor in most crashes and near crashes," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer at the Michigan State Police.



"Distracted drivers are a threat to themselves, their passengers, and anyone else on the road to include pedestrians and bicyclists."



According to the NTSO, Michigan saw 15,136 distracted driving crashes in 2023, which led to 59 deaths and 5,889 injuries. Over a third of these crashes happened at intersections, and nearly 20% involved a lane departure. The five counties with the highest number of distracted driving crashes were Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, and Washtenaw.



Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation highlights the risk: drivers using a handheld device are four times more likely to be involved in an injury-causing crash, and texting increases crash risk by 23 times.



"Studies reveal that sending or reading a text diverts your eyes from the road for approximately 4.6 of every 6 seconds," Santilli said. "At 55 miles per hour, that's equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field while blindfolded."



In 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill making it illegal to hold or manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads. This includes situations where a vehicle is stopped at a light or in traffic but does not apply when the vehicle is legally parked. Under the law, drivers cannot hold or support a device with any part of their hands, arms, or shoulders. Even if a device is mounted on the dashboard or connected to the vehicle’s built-in system, drivers are prohibited from using their hands to operate it beyond a single touch.



Penalties for violations include: a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service for a first offense; a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service for second or subsequent violations; and a mandatory driving improvement course for three violations within a three-year period. Additionally, fines are doubled if a traffic crash occurs and the at-fault driver was found to be holding or manually using a mobile device while operating the vehicle.



Michigan law enforcement and safety advocates alike are united in their message: Put the phone down. Eyes on the road. Hands on the wheel. Lives depend on it.



Photo Credit: National Transportation Safety Organization.