Open Registration for LivCo Connected Safety Enrollment Event

May 28, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to participate in next month’s LivCo Connected Safety Enrollment Event.



The event is taking place on Sunday, June 14 from 10am-2pm at the Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell. All are welcome to attend.



Meanwhile, the community is asked to spread the word by sharing with caregivers, educators, healthcare professionals and anyone in the area who could benefit from the event.



The LivCo Connected Safety Enrollment Event is designed to support individuals with disabilities, communication barriers, medical conditions and sensory needs. A link to register is posted below.