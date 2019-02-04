Open House Will Give Public Final Chance To Comment On Proposed Transit Plan

The process in developing the Transit Master Plan for Livingston County is coming to a close, as officials present a final opportunity for community members to offer input.



A public open house will be held Monday, February 19th at Cleary University’s Johnson Center from 4 – 6:30pm. The Transit Master Plan is in its final phase before being presented to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



A pair of consulting firms helped to create the draft Transit Master Plan after exploring the demand for various public transportation options, along with proposals to improve the ability of pedestrians to access the transit system. Greg Kellogg, Director for the Livingston Essential Transportation Service or LETS, says the open house is one last chance for residents to see the draft plan and offer their feedback.



Among the actions for improving the county’s transit system are expanded weekend service, commuter shuttles and a regular service to Metro Airport. However, Kellogg emphasizes that none of the proposals will have any effect on their core mission of serving the county’s transportation-dependent residents.



Members of the public who come out to open house on the 19th can attend a brief presentation of the draft plan at 4:30 and 5:30pm, although he stresses that it isn’t required. Kellogg says they welcome any and all input and that complete details can be found on the LETS website. A link for that is below. Kellogg will also be the guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint. (JK)