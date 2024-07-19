25th Annual Open Gate Summer Garden Tour Sunday

July 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 25th annual Open Gate Summer Garden Tour is this weekend.



The tour will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 10am to 5pm. It features eight unique, colorful, and innovative gardens in and around Linden and Fenton Township. The community garden behind the Loose Senior Center will also be welcoming visitors.



Experienced gardeners and homeowners will be on hand to answer questions.



Tour admission includes guides, light refreshments, merchant discounts, and a drawing for a garden bench.



Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.



Tickets may be purchased from any Open Gate Garden Club member or at one of the following venues: Bordine’s of Grand Blanc, Carlsons’ Greenhouse, Gerych’s Flowers & Events, Heavenly Scent Herb Farm, Yard ‘N Garden Center & Florist in Fenton and the Linden Florist in Linden.



On Sunday, tickets can be purchased from 9am to 2pm at the AJ Phillips Fenton Museum at 310 S. Leroy Street.



More information is available in the provided link.